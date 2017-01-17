Charleston Comedy Festival 2017
Happy Comedy Fest week, Charleston. Now in its 14th year, this four day-long fest features 14 locally based comedy acts and 18 visiting acts, with groups coming from Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Norfolk, Chapel Hill, and more.
