Charleston Church Shooting Victim Was Considering Retirement, Brother Says at Dylann Roof Sentencing
Charleston church shooting victim Cynthia Hurd was considering retiring from the Charleston County Library after three decades of service when she was gunned down at church, her brother told the federal jury deciding the fate of convicted killer Dylann Roof Friday. Roof, already convicted of killing nine churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina, will be sentenced to death or life in prison at the conclusion of the trial.
