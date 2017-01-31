Charleston artist Leroy Campbell dedicates his piece 'Bible Study' to ...
Artist Leroy Campbell unveiled his work, "Bible Study," at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Picture Awards on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Charleston Music Hall. The piece is dedicated to the victims of the Emanuel AME Church shooting in June 2015.
