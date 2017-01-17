Charleston Animal Society program helps needy pet owners care for their animals
Charleston Animal Society outreach specialist Kristin Kifer talks with Arveda Fetters after dropping off cat treats to her at her North Charleston home on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Fetters takes care of feral cats that visit her home. Brad Nettles/Staff Charleston Animal Society outreach specialist Kristin Kifer talks with Arveda Fetters after dropping off cat treats to her at her North Charleston home on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Fetters takes care of feral cats visit her home.
Read more at Post and Courier.
