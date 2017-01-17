Charleston airport saw record 3.7M pa...

Charleston airport saw record 3.7M passengers in 2016, could see 4M this year

16 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

An expanded Charleston International Airport continues to deliver record passenger counts, a number expected to grow even more in 2017 as airlines tack on new routes and bigger airplanes. Last year, 3.7 million ticket holders, the highest ever, flew in and out of the state's busiest airport, according to Charleston County Aviation Authority, which oversees the recently refurbished terminal.

