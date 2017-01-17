Charleston airport handles record 3.7M passengers in 2016
Charleston International Airport once again had a record number of passengers with more than 3.7 million travelers flying in and out of the newly renovated terminal in 2016. Charleston County Aviation Authority CEO Paul Campbell mostly attributes the surge in passenger growth to the region's continued popularity as a tourist destination, as well as business growth in the aerospace, automotive and technology sectors.
