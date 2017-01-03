Bundle up: Brisk day ahead in Charleston
A runner is bundled up at waterfront park as temperatures were in the 30's on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Temperatures in the 20's could produce a wind chill of around 15 degrees on Sunday night into Monday morning in Charleston according to the National Weather Service.
