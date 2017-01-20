Boeing workers may soon vote on decision to unionize
As the sun rose on a new workday, it was announced that the International Association of Machinists will call for a secret-ballot union election for approximately 2,850 employees at Boeing's North Charleston plant. Filing a petition with the National Labor Relations Board, IAM lead organizer Mike Evans said the move to unionize grew from a collective demand for fair treatment and respect for Boeing employees.
