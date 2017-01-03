Avoiding drug conviction, Charleston attorney pleads guilty to paraphernalia, DUI charges
A prominent Charleston attorney avoided a criminal drug conviction Tuesday by pleading guilty to a lesser violation in connection with a recent drunken driving arrest. Mark Peper, 38, had been jailed Jan. 2 on counts of driving under the influence, cocaine possession and having an open container of alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t...
|Mon
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Vetting Cabinet Members
|Mon
|B Holland
|1
|Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte...
|Jan 7
|Hillary For Prison
|30
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Jan 7
|Ifeoma
|88
|The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym...
|Jan 7
|Mikey Is A tRumpBOT
|6
|run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16)
|Jan 6
|New York
|21
|Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback?
|Jan 5
|John S
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC