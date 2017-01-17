All-boys' charter school off to a rocky start in North Charleston
Joyce Coleman, executive director of Prestige Preparatory Academy, talks about how the new charter school is doing in its first year. Brad Nettles/Staff Prestige Preparatory Academy volunteer Henrietta Dash reads and questions 3rd and 4th graders from a book about Martin Luther King Thursday.
