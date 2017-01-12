AG Lynch says 'We still face head winds'

AG Lynch says 'We still face head winds'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Attorney General Loretta Lynch, in her final speech as head of the Justice Department, praised the work of the Obama administration to advance the dream of justice and said worries of difficult days ahead should be a call for action, not despair. Speaking in Birmingham just days before leaving office with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Lynch praised the work of President Barack Obama and acknowledged -- without mentioning Trump by name -- some voters' anxieties for the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... 9 hr Dudley 4
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sun DC Talk 90
Women Sentenced to Ten Years For Murder Plan Sun DC Talk 1
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Jan 13 Loveeveryone 330
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? Jan 13 Stay Away 2
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Jan 12 Chomp 22
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Jan 9 Facts Trump Libs 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC