A Tale of Two Killers

A Tale of Two Killers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Psychology Today

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom , it was the age of foolishnessa it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despaira On June 17, 2015, Dylann Roof killed nine black parishioners attending a Bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. On January 6, 2017, Esteban Santiago killed five people and injured eight others near a baggage claim area in Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smack The Invaders of Charleston 2 hr G money 4
Why are white women so insecure (Dec '11) 12 hr ndws 37
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) 16 hr Watching 23
Goodbye Obamacare freeloaders! HA HA HA! Jan 19 Trump Rocks 6
News Women's March on Washington plans sister march ... Jan 17 Dudley 7
News Local chainsaw artist and Bikers for Trump foun... Jan 17 Trump is Winning 1
Woman Cuts Baby From Womb of Another Jan 17 Trump is Winning 2
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,190 • Total comments across all topics: 278,141,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC