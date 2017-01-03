A house that can't be saved

A house that can't be saved

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

An army of preservationists lying in front of the wrecking crews couldn't have changed the sad fate of 4 Gadsden Street. The grand, historic house's structural flaws, the damage it incurred during a fire in 2014 and its location in a flood-prone area combined to make it impossible to save.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Snow falls in some parts of SC, bitterly cold t... Mon Facts Trump Libs 1
Vetting Cabinet Members Mon B Holland 1
Hillary Clinton is the Antichrist & the daughte... Jan 7 Hillary For Prison 30
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Jan 7 Ifeoma 88
News The Latest: FBI: Roof still embraces racist sym... Jan 7 Mikey Is A tRumpBOT 6
run the yankees out of charleston (Jun '16) Jan 6 New York 21
Thinking of moving to Charleston, feedback? Jan 5 John S 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,792,819

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC