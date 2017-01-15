151 years ago at Charleston City Hall

151 years ago at Charleston City Hall

We're starting off 2017 with a look 151-year-old look at one corner of the Four Corners of Law . The Library of Congress has collected many old photos, and Charleston, being a very old city, is well-represented.

