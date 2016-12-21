Winter storm with heavy snows, fierce winds targets New England
A winter storm is expected to dump heavy snows and produce fierce winds in New England on Thursday evening and into Friday morning, the National Weather Service said. More than a foot of snow and 50 mph winds are forecast from the Adirondacks Mountains in upstate New York to western Maine, leading to possible white-out conditions on roads and power outages, the weather service said in an advisory.
