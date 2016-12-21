Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Charleston
The Mega Millions ticket was purchased from the Circle K on Folly Road in time for Tuesday night's drawing, according to South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|23 hr
|BMW
|86
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Tue
|New FBI Coming
|1
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Tue
|Charleston Not Safe
|1
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two men arrested in connection with fatal North...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC