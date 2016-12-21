Winning $1 million lottery ticket sol...

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Charleston

2 hrs ago

The Mega Millions ticket was purchased from the Circle K on Folly Road in time for Tuesday night's drawing, according to South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn, she said.

Charleston, SC

