Why a Wiener Crawl is the most American thing you can do this holiday season
When famed British mountaineer George Mallory was asked why he wanted to climb Mount Everest, he responded, "Because it's there." So if you're wondering what could possibly motivate supposedly grown-ass men to dress up in wiener suits and spend the better part of a Sunday traversing Charleston county eating hot dogs, look to Mallory for your answer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|Lil Bit
|85
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two men arrested in connection with fatal North...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Curtis Bostic ?
|Dec 21
|Perry County Ky
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC