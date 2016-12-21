Who will be the next Charleston County Council chairman?
Herb Sass appears to be the favorite for the next chairman of Charleston County Council, if he wants the job, several of his colleagues say. Sass, a Republican who has represented the East Cooper area since 2011, said he's considering it but hasn't made up his mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Two men arrested in connection with fatal North...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Curtis Bostic ?
|Dec 21
|Perry County Ky
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Dec 21
|Lady Devil
|84
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC