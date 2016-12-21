Warm water discharge creating trouble...

Warm water discharge creating trouble for manatees?

Goose, the wayward manatee that had to be rescued last year from the Cooper River, has been netted there again. The "sea cow" was one of four trapped recently and relocated to Florida after surrounding waters became too cold for them to survive.

