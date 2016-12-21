Two men arrested in connection with fatal North Charleston shooting
There are 1 comment on the Post and Courier story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Two men arrested in connection with fatal North Charleston shooting. In it, Post and Courier reports that:
Maulique Alexander Heyward, a 20-year-old resident of Wales Court in North Charleston, was arrested early Wednesday, according to jail and police records. He faces one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post and Courier.
|
#1 Thursday
Charleston is such a wonderful and safe place to make your new home.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Curtis Bostic ?
|Dec 21
|Perry County Ky
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Dec 21
|Lady Devil
|84
|Boeing S.C. opens North Charleston paint facility
|Dec 20
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC