There are on the Post and Courier story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Two men arrested in connection with fatal North Charleston shooting. In it, Post and Courier reports that:

Maulique Alexander Heyward, a 20-year-old resident of Wales Court in North Charleston, was arrested early Wednesday, according to jail and police records. He faces one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post and Courier.