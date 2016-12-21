Two arrested after armed robbery, violent struggle in North Charleston
There are 1 comment on the Post and Courier story from Wednesday, titled Two arrested after armed robbery, violent struggle in North Charleston. In it, Post and Courier reports that:
A Wadmalaw Island man and a Johns Island woman have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in North Charleston. Derrick Jerome Phillips, 22, was booked early Wednesday on one count each of armed robbery and possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post and Courier.
|
#1 Thursday
Such fine citizens of the low country.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Two men arrested in connection with fatal North...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Curtis Bostic ?
|Dec 21
|Perry County Ky
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Dec 21
|Lady Devil
|84
|Boeing S.C. opens North Charleston paint facility
|Dec 20
|Eric
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC