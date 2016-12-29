Top Chefers should have followed Robe...

Top Chefers should have followed Robert Moss' Top 10 Barbecue Commandments

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Charleston City Paper

Episode five of Top Chef: Charleston was all about barbecue and to help the cheftestants succeed, Bravo brought in the best - Rodney Scott of Scott's Bar-B-Que in Hemingway, S.C. Now as every real 'cue lover knows, Scott is in the midst of opening his first Charleston outpost which is slated to open in the old Chick's Fry House hopefully next month, so the timing couldn't have been better. The cheftestants' timing, however, wasn't as on point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i... 1 hr For Real 1
Most Black Men Are Rude 1 hr For Real 3
News Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza 16 hr Steve 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Dec 27 BMW 86
News New roads bill would give counties option to ga... Dec 27 New FBI Coming 1
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Dec 22 For Real 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,115 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,296

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC