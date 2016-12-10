The top Charleston news stories of 2016
Sometimes the sole purpose of marking a new year is to celebrate the end of the old one. As for what constitutes a true annus horribilis, 2016 had more than its share of tragedy and turmoil, but most of you probably remember saying the same thing at the close of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|20 hr
|BMW
|86
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Tue
|New FBI Coming
|1
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Tue
|Charleston Not Safe
|1
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two men arrested in connection with fatal North...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC