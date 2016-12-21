The Air Force demolished 15 Civil War...

The Air Force demolished 15 Civil War cannonballs in Charleston. But should they have?

Someone walking down Folly Beach found cannonballs from the Civil War the day after Hurricane Matthew made landfall. Air Force explosives experts would later detonate 15 of the 17, leaving two to be preserved.

