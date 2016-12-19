The Agenda: Statewide 'porno filter'?; Mulvaney for OMB;...
State Sen. Vincent Sheheen is one S.C. lawmaker who's mulling a run to replace Mulvaney: "We just need to start electing some people who aren't full of B.S." Source: Facebook A bill that's been filed for the new legislative session would require a $20 statewide opt-in registry for anyone who wants to view obscene or pornographic material on the internet. State Rep. Mike Burns describes exactly how the material would be blocked from entering the state on the information superhighway: "It'll require a porno filter that'll be put on it."
