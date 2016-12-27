The Agenda: Bill would allow guns in schools; Chs. rents going up;...
In the coming year, S.C. lawmakers have proposed allowing concealed firearms in K-12 public schools and on college campuses. Source: P&C Could charter school backers be preparing to use Charleston as a test bed for pushing the 'semi-independent' schools? Source: P&C Mount Pleasant spent 2016 fighting large-scale development along the fast-growing Coleman Boulevard corridor, but recently approved a 55-foot hotel to be built on Hungryneck Blvd., near the historically black, unincorporated Four Mile community.
