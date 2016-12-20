The Agenda: Another S.C. bathroom bill filed; Electors choose Trump;...
Despite some protests leading up to the vote, S.C. presidential electors cast all nine of the state's electoral college votes for Donald Trump yesterday. Source: The State Mother Jones obtained audio from an appearance by S.C. Congressman Mick Mulvaney's speech to a local John Birch Society chapter earlier this year , where he praised the group which believes the United Nations is a scheme to create a New World Order and that the U.S. needs to return to a gold and silver standard.
