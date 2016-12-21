Summerville hotel gets makeover, new ...

Summerville hotel gets makeover, new flag

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The 123-room hotel is at 120 Holiday Drive, off North Main Street and just west of Interstate 26. Several other hotels are within walking distance. True Blue Hospitality , which is based in Charleston, started managing the property three years ago, said David Kalik , president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09) 2 hr Lisa Burley 83
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sun Lil Bit 85
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug... Dec 22 For Real 1
Most Black Men Are Rude Dec 22 For Real 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,839 • Total comments across all topics: 277,366,384

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC