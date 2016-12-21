Summerville hotel gets makeover, new flag
The 123-room hotel is at 120 Holiday Drive, off North Main Street and just west of Interstate 26. Several other hotels are within walking distance. True Blue Hospitality , which is based in Charleston, started managing the property three years ago, said David Kalik , president.
