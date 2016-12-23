State lawmaker files bill to create Poverty Elimination Bank
Greenville Democrat Rep. Leola Robinson-Simpson has prefiled a bill that would establish a "poverty elimination bank" to fund poverty-reduction initiatives throughout South Carolina. Under the proposed legislation, taxpayers would be allowed to contribute to the fund when filing their income tax returns much in the same way that contributions can be set aside for South Carolina's War Between the States Heritage Trust Fund, Non-game Wildlife and Natural Areas Program Fund, and other state programs.
