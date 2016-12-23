State lawmaker files bill to create P...

State lawmaker files bill to create Poverty Elimination Bank

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Charleston City Paper

Greenville Democrat Rep. Leola Robinson-Simpson has prefiled a bill that would establish a "poverty elimination bank" to fund poverty-reduction initiatives throughout South Carolina. Under the proposed legislation, taxpayers would be allowed to contribute to the fund when filing their income tax returns much in the same way that contributions can be set aside for South Carolina's War Between the States Heritage Trust Fund, Non-game Wildlife and Natural Areas Program Fund, and other state programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) 2 hr Lil Bit 85
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug... Dec 22 For Real 1
Most Black Men Are Rude Dec 22 For Real 1
Curtis Bostic ? Dec 21 Perry County Ky 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,149

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC