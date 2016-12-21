Smoked Fish Plate recipe

'This is a staple on the menu at The Ordinary , where we smoke all kinds of local fish," chef Mike Lata said of the smoked fish plate that he made for a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner on Dec. 6, 2016, at Josephine Estelle. "This is a staple on the menu at The Ordinary , where we smoke all kinds of local fish," chef Mike Lata wrote about the recipe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.