Retrial date set for March in police ...

Retrial date set for March in police shooting of black South Carolina father, Walter Scott

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

Former police officer Michael Slager walks to the defense table bond hearing, in Charleston, South Carolina, in this September 10, 2015 file photo. A former South Carolina policeman charged with murder for fatally shooting a black man last year as he ran away from the officer will be retried starting on March 1, according to a court notice released on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most Black Men Are Rude 8 hr Steve 2
News Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza 8 hr Steve 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Dec 27 BMW 86
News New roads bill would give counties option to ga... Dec 27 New FBI Coming 1
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ... Dec 22 For Real 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,039

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC