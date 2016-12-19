Private donors keep the wheels rollin...

Private donors keep the wheels rolling on free shuttle following BiLo closure

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Charleston City Paper

Since the closing of the BiLo on Meeting Street earlier this year, Eastside residents have been forced to look outside of their neighborhood to find fresh groceries. In response to closing, CARTA stepped in to provide a free bus service for Charleston residents along Route 20, which caters to the areas around the upper King Street Food Lion, as well as a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Thu For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Thu For Real 1
News Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ... Thu For Real 1
News Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug... Thu For Real 1
Most Black Men Are Rude Thu For Real 1
Curtis Bostic ? Dec 21 Perry County Ky 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Dec 21 Lady Devil 84
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,417 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC