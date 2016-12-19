Private donors keep the wheels rolling on free shuttle following BiLo closure
Since the closing of the BiLo on Meeting Street earlier this year, Eastside residents have been forced to look outside of their neighborhood to find fresh groceries. In response to closing, CARTA stepped in to provide a free bus service for Charleston residents along Route 20, which caters to the areas around the upper King Street Food Lion, as well as a nearby CVS Pharmacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Two men arrested in connection with fatal North...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug...
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|Thu
|For Real
|1
|Curtis Bostic ?
|Dec 21
|Perry County Ky
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Dec 21
|Lady Devil
|84
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC