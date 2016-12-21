Once sentenced to 39 years in cemetery killing, North Charleston man walks free after appeal
A man once sentenced to 39 years in prison for gunning someone down in a North Area cemetery walked free before the holidays, decades earlier than he originally expected. Travoris Maurice Hurst, 31, had proclaimed his innocence since his arrest in the 2007 slaying, but a jury convicted him of murder.
