North Charleston police make arrest in connection with woman's shooting death
Bernard Mackey, a 51-year-old resident of Iris Street, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, said Deputy Chief David Cheatle. Mackey is the victim's boyfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i...
|22 hr
|For Real
|1
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|22 hr
|For Real
|3
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Thu
|Steve
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|BMW
|86
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Dec 27
|New FBI Coming
|1
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two men arrested in connection with fatal North...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC