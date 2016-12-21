Next summer's total eclipse already creating a buzz in Charleston

A total solar eclipse will trace a narrow path across the United States on Aug. 21, starting in Oregon and ending in Charleston at 2:48 p.m. The sun will be completely dark in Charleston for about a minute and a half. "It is a scene of unimaginable beauty; the Moon completely blocks the Sun, daytime becomes a deep twilight, and the Sun's corona shimmers in the darkened sky," according to the Great American Eclipse website , which urges everyone to drive somewhere to witness it.

