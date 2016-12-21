Next summer's total eclipse already creating a buzz in Charleston
A total solar eclipse will trace a narrow path across the United States on Aug. 21, starting in Oregon and ending in Charleston at 2:48 p.m. The sun will be completely dark in Charleston for about a minute and a half. "It is a scene of unimaginable beauty; the Moon completely blocks the Sun, daytime becomes a deep twilight, and the Sun's corona shimmers in the darkened sky," according to the Great American Eclipse website , which urges everyone to drive somewhere to witness it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Tue
|BMW
|86
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Tue
|New FBI Coming
|1
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|Tue
|Charleston Not Safe
|1
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two men arrested in connection with fatal North...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC