Man shot in the face during altercation outside Charleston strip club, suspect charged
A man is charged with attempted murder after police allege he shot another person in the face during a fight outside a Charleston strip club. Douglas Lee Hildebrand, 33, of S. England St. in Charleston, is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
