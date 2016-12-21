Making wine on Wadamalaw Island
Jesse Freiwald explains some of the changes he and his wife have made the past year after purchasing the former Irvin-House Vineyard on Wadmalaw Island and renaming it Deep Water Vineyard. Brad Nettles/Staff Jesse Freiwald explains some of the changes he and his wife have made the past year after purchasing the former Irvin-House Vineyard on Wadmalaw Island and renaming it Deep Water Vineyard.
