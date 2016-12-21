Judge orders psychiatric exam for South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof
A federal judge on Thursday ordered a psychiatric examination for Dylann Roof, days before he is to represent himself as prosecutors make the case that he should be executed for the June 2015 massacre at a Charleston, South Carolina, church. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said in an order he was requesting the evaluation and would hold a second competency hearing "in an abundance of caution" after Roof's standby lawyers filed a motion about his mental fitness to stand trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Charleston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most Black Men Are Rude
|3 hr
|Steve
|2
|Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza
|3 hr
|Steve
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12)
|Dec 27
|BMW
|86
|New roads bill would give counties option to ga...
|Dec 27
|New FBI Coming
|1
|Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Two men arrested in connection with fatal North...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
|Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ...
|Dec 22
|For Real
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charleston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC