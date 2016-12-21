Judge orders psychiatric exam for Sou...

Judge orders psychiatric exam for South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof

Read more: The Raw Story

A federal judge on Thursday ordered a psychiatric examination for Dylann Roof, days before he is to represent himself as prosecutors make the case that he should be executed for the June 2015 massacre at a Charleston, South Carolina, church. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said in an order he was requesting the evaluation and would hold a second competency hearing "in an abundance of caution" after Roof's standby lawyers filed a motion about his mental fitness to stand trial.

