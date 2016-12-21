Fate of murals in Mount Pleasant turn...

Fate of murals in Mount Pleasant turns to Town Council

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Two restaurants in Mount Pleasant had murals painted on the sides of their buildings,running afoul of the town's sign ordinance. Leroy Burnell/Staff A mural for the new Smoke barbecue restaurant, revised to omit the restaurant's name, fills a side wall of the former Black Sheep Bar & Grill on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) 18 hr Lil Bit 85
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug... Dec 22 For Real 1
Most Black Men Are Rude Dec 22 For Real 1
Curtis Bostic ? Dec 21 Perry County Ky 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,347,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC