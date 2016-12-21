Dead Confederate's T. Hardy Morris mixes rock noise and country heartache in his solo work

Dec 30 8 p.m. $27.50/adv., $20/door, $50/two-day pass Charleston Music Hall 37 John St. Downtown 853.2252 charlestonmusichall.com When T. Hardy Morris, one of the principle members of the psychedelic Southern grunge-rock outfit Dead Confederate, put out his first solo album in 2013, it was quite the curveball. He'd spent more than 15 years with his childhood friend Walker Howle making wide-screen rock epics that stretched from gritty riff-rock to jam-band extremes, so no one expected an introspective, largely stripped-down collection of ballads.

