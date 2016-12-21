Charter school advocates shifting gea...

Charter school advocates shifting gears in South Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The Charleston Charter School for Math and Science opened on Upper King Street in 2008. Since the state does not fund transportation at charter schools, the school spends about $330,000 per year on busing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) 12 hr Lil Bit 85
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug... Dec 22 For Real 1
Most Black Men Are Rude Dec 22 For Real 1
Curtis Bostic ? Dec 21 Perry County Ky 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,341,503

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC