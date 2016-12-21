Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million in energy-efficiency upgrades
The Charleston Housing Authority is launching a $4.6 million energy-efficiency project that's expected to pay for itself, at no cost to taxpayers. It took more than two years to get federal officials to approve the plan, Housing Authority Director Don Cameron said, but the result will be improvements at just about every public housing apartment in the city of Charleston - roughly 1,400 units.
