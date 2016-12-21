Charleston native Mike Collins Jr. st...

Charleston native Mike Collins Jr. still follows his pre-war muse

It's not difficult to get the sense that Mike Collins Jr. feels like he belongs in another era. He's spent some time as a true vagabond after his stints in the punk-blues band Mercy Mercy Me and shambolic country-rock act Say Brother in Columbia, traveling the country as a busker and garage-folk one-man-band while briefly settling in San Francisco and then New Orleans.

