Charleston native Mike Collins Jr. still follows his pre-war muse

It's not difficult to get the sense that Mike Collins Jr. feels like he belongs in another era. He's spent some time as a true vagabond after his stints in the punk-blues band Mercy Mercy Me and shambolic country-rock act Say Brother in Columbia, traveling the country as a busker and garage-folk one-man-band while briefly settling in San Francisco and then New Orleans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.