Charleston-Based SUSTO Releases Music...

Charleston-Based SUSTO Releases Music from Upcoming Album Today

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Charleston-based SUSTO's newest track "Hard Drugs," from their highly anticipated album, & I'm Fine Today, premieres on Consequence of Sound, who call it, "Honest and reflective." See the post and listen to the single HERE ; share HERE .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Thu For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Thu For Real 1
News Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ... Thu For Real 1
News Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug... Thu For Real 1
Most Black Men Are Rude Thu For Real 1
Curtis Bostic ? Dec 21 Perry County Ky 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Dec 21 Lady Devil 84
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,417 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC