Cat shot by arrow in West Ashley scheduled for surgery, has possible nerve damage

13 hrs ago

Goldie, a 6-year-old cat shot by an arrow Wednesday in a West Ashley neighborhood, has suffered a broken bone and possible nerve damage. The cat was taken to Veterinary Specialty Care in Mount Pleasant after it was rescued, according to a statement from the emergency veterinary facility.

