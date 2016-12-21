Careful out there a " ita s a very fo...

Careful out there a " ita s a very foggy Tuesday in Beaufort County

The dense fog that's settled over Beaufort County this morning should begin to lift by about 10 to 11 a.m., especially inland, as temperatures rise, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. The county should see a high of about 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon before temperatures drop back to about 60 degrees tonight.

