Car shot in North Charleston shopping...

Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza

There are 1 comment on the Post and Courier story from 5 hrs ago, titled Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza. In it, Post and Courier reports that:

A woman reported someone shot her car while it was parked at the Otranto Plaza shopping center in North Charleston. The woman said the Volkswagen Passat was unoccupied in the parking lot at 8780 Rivers Ave. while she attended a nightclub in the area late Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Charleston Not Safe

San Jose, CA

#1 5 hrs ago
Always Shootings.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New roads bill would give counties option to ga... 5 hr New FBI Coming 1
TV show looking for families for backyard makeo... (Sep '09) 16 hr Lisa Burley 83
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Sun Lil Bit 85
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Dylann Roof was not 'self-radicalized.' He was ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two arrested after armed robbery, violent strug... Dec 22 For Real 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC