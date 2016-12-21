Bullet strikes car in North Charleston shopping plaza
A woman reported someone fired a gunshot at her car while it was parked at the Otranto Plaza shopping center in North Charleston. The woman said the Volkswagen Passat was unoccupied in the parking lot at 8780 Rivers Avenue while she attended a night club in the area late Sunday.
