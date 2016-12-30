Another SC Ports Clusterfuck

Another SC Ports Clusterfuck

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

Actually scratch that it's been a terrible decade . And not just for Charleston, but also for Jasper County, S.C. - which was supposed to welcome a next-generation privately-run port facility several years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charleston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charleston public housing to get $4.6 million i... 11 hr For Real 1
Most Black Men Are Rude 11 hr For Real 3
News Car shot in North Charleston shopping plaza Thu Steve 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett (Sep '12) Dec 27 BMW 86
News New roads bill would give counties option to ga... Dec 27 New FBI Coming 1
News Police seek pair suspected of stealing $10,000 ... Dec 22 For Real 1
News Two men arrested in connection with fatal North... Dec 22 For Real 1
See all Charleston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charleston Forum Now

Charleston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charleston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Charleston, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,572

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC