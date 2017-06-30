Shepherdstown hosts annual parade, pi...

Shepherdstown hosts annual parade, picnic

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Residents and surrounding communities celebrated a fun, family oriented afternoon with a picnic right after the morning parade at Morgan's Grove Park. The picnic featured live music, food and children's activities- including a waterslide, scavenger hunt, a water balloon toss, face painting and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charles Town Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Person case, ShirleyAnn Ramsburg 12/27/57 Jul 1 The Missing 411 P... 1
News Man charged with attempted murder (Jan '08) Jul 1 so sad 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Jul 1 Sherry Kirk 4,161
race track worker Jul 1 Susie Q 1
Race horse Tracks Jul 1 Susie Q 1
How do I get my ghost story on this site? Jun 20 You are gay 3
Why do people pretend Shepherdstown is nice? Jun 19 You are gay 1
See all Charles Town Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charles Town Forum Now

Charles Town Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charles Town Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Charles Town, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,889 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC